Home / India News / Karnataka Election 2023 result: Updates for Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet
Karnataka Election 2023 result: Updates for Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet

Updated on May 13, 2023 12:39 PM IST

Karnataka assembly election results Live: The counting of votes are scheduled on May 13, (For representation)(HT_PRINT)
ByPrapti Upadhayay

Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Kolar area constitutes - Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, Kolar, and Malur seats.

Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Kolar area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018

ConstituencySitting MLAPartyVotes
SidlaghattaV. MuniyappaINC76240
ChintamaniJ K Krishna ReddyJD(S)87753
SrinivaspurK R Ramesh KumarINC93571
MulbagalH. NageshINC74213
Kolar Gold FieldRoopakala MINC71151
BangarapetS. N. Narayanaswamy K.M.INC71171
KolarK. Srinivasa GowdaJD(S)82788
MalurK. Y. NanjegowdaINC75677

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Kolar area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

ConstituencyCandidateTotal Votes
SidlaghattaB.N. RAVI KUMAR (JDS)33826
ChintamaniM.C. SUDHAKAR (INC)70777
SrinivasapurNA42178
MulbagalSAMRUDDHI V. MANJUNATH (JDS)44616
Kolar Gold FieldsROOPA KALA. M (JDS)52771
BangarapetM. Mallesh Babu (JDS)59863
KolarC M R Srinath (JD(S))19889
MalurK.Y.NANJEGOWDA (INC)36085

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 12:39 PM

    It's a close competition between Congress and BJP in Malur with K. Y. Nanjegowda (INC) leading with 36085 votes and K.S. Manjunath Gowda (BJP) trailing closely with 35767 votes

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 12:34 PM

    Kolar witnesses a tight race between Congress, BJP, and JD(S). C M R Srinath (JD(S)) leads with 19889 votes, while Kothur G. Manjunath (INC) and R Varthur Prakash (BJP) closely follow with 19317 and 19414 votes respectively.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:21 AM

    Kolar area results LIVE: JD(S) leads in 4 seats, 2 for Congress

    JDS leading in Sidlaghatta, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet and

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:08 AM

    Kolar area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Kolar area constituencies Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, Kolar, and Malur seats.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 06:02 AM

    Karnataka election results 2023: Kolar area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May

    Kolar area constituencies Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, Kolar, and Malur seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.

    Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

