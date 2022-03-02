Karnataka reports 202 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths, says health dept
Karnataka on Tuesday registered 202 fresh coronavirus cases and seven related fatalities taking the total to 3,941,265 and 39,957 respectively.
There were 971 people who were discharged. These pushed the total recoveries to 3,896,423 till date, a bulletin said.
Of the new cases, 150 were from Bengaluru Urban. People, numbering 393, got discharged and there were three deaths there.
The number of active cases in the State is now 4,847.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.52 per cent, the case fatality rate was 3.47 per cent.
Of the seven deaths, there were one each from Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Mysuru apart from the three in Bengaluru Urban.
After Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 10, Mysuru six, four each from Belagavi, Davangere and Uttara Kannada, three each from Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag and Shivamogga.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 1,778,672 cases while Mysuru has 229,286 and Tumakuru 159,745.
Cumulatively, 64,540,275 samples were tested of which 38,390 were on Tuesday.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.