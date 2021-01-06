e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Karnataka’s border districts adjoining Kerala on high alert due to bird flu fears

Karnataka’s border districts adjoining Kerala on high alert due to bird flu fears

Officials of the Karnataka Animal Husbandry ministry said that they have been instructed to collect samples from places where birds migrate to and send them for testing.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:41 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu Chavan has asked officials of his department to ensure that the Centre’s protocols regarding bird flu are strictly adhered to. (Image used for representation).
Karnataka Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu Chavan has asked officials of his department to ensure that the Centre’s protocols regarding bird flu are strictly adhered to. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

The Karnataka government has ordered all the districts bordering Kerala including Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Chamrajnagar to be on high alert following the outbreak of bird flu (H5N8) there. Border checkpoints have been set up in all these districts to prevent infected birds along with poultry from being brought in from the neighbouring state. Sanitisation measures have also been put in place.

Karnataka Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu Chavan has asked officials of his department to ensure that the Centre’s protocols regarding the matter are strictly adhered to. Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri said that till now no reports of bird flu have come from anywhere in the district. Last year thousands of birds had to be culled due to bird flu in the district. There has been no decision taken on closing the Mysuru Zoo temporarily which also attracts a large migratory avian population, the DC added.

Officials of the Karnataka Animal Husbandry ministry said that they have been instructed to collect samples from places where birds migrate to and send them for testing. “We are taking all precautionary measures though there have been no reports of wild birds having been infected till now. All the guidelines and protocols outlined by the Centre in its advisory are being strictly implemented,” an official of the ministry added.

tags
top news
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
‘Not annoyed but…’: Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine protocols ahead of Sydney Test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In