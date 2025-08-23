Karnataka shocker: Woman drowns after male friend drives car into lake in Hassan, police probe murder angle

A 32-year-old woman died after a man she was travelling with in a car allegedly drove the vehicle into a lake in Karnataka’s Hassan. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Chandanahalli area of Hassan district. (Pic used for representation)(Pexel)

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred on Wednesday in the Chandanahalli area of Hassan district. During questioning, the accused, Ravi, claimed the car had accidentally plunged into the lake and that he managed to swim to safety, while Shweta could not be rescued.

However, police registered a case of murder after Shweta’s family lodged a complaint.

Police reveal what happened

Police stated that Ravi and Shweta had previously been married to different partners at different times but were now separated from their respective spouses.

According to a complaint lodged by Shweta’s mother, both were employed at separate showrooms – Shweta in a car showroom and Ravi in a bike showroom. Their acquaintance grew into a friendship, and Ravi would frequently visit her home. During this period, tensions developed between them.

“A case of murder was registered in Arehalli Police Station on 20 August. As per the complaint given by Jyoti, mother of the deceased Shweta, Ravi killed Shweta when taking her back from Hassan towards Belur, Hassan superintendent of police Mohammad Sujitha told news agency ANI on Friday.

She added, “Shweta and Ravi had developed a friendship, and Ravi used to visit her home. During this time, there were a lot of problems between them. As per the allegations made by the mother, when Ravi picked up Shweta from home on August 19 evening, on the way to Belur, he purposely pushed the car into a pond and killed her daughter. As per preliminary investigation, we found that Ravi and Shweta were married to different people at different times, and now they had separated from their respective spouses. Ravi has been taken into custody.”

Shweta had been living with her parents.

The NDTV report added that over the past few months, Ravi had been pressuring Shweta to be his girlfriend, even claiming that he would leave his wife for her. Shweta, however, is said to have rejected his advances. Enraged by her refusal, Ravi allegedly persuaded her into his car and then drove it into Chandanahalli Lake.

While Ravi managed to swim to safety, Shweta drowned, according to officials.