Karnataka starts rural campaign to allay fears of Covid-19 vaccines

The Karnataka government started its rural anti-covid drive with a motive to allay the fears and suspicion regarding vaccination. This call was given by the senior member of the state cabinet Suresh Kumar at a tribal village in Yelandur in Chamarajanagar district on Friday.

He reminded a group of tribal leaders that the Biligirirangana Betta Grama Panchayat in Chamarajanagar district has been declared Covid free panchayat. Now, their next aim should be to work towards ensuring 100 percent Covid vaccinated panchayats. He urged and encouraged the leaders to spread the message far and wide, and motivate everybody in the Panchayat to get vaccinated, reported Prajavani.

The Chamarajanagar district is predominantly rural and tribal in nature. So far there had not been any penetration of anti covid and vaccination-related information. This is the first drive taken up to mitigate unwillingness for vaccines and spread awareness in the remote corners of the state.

Suresh Kumar said the government was keen on insulating the rural and remote areas of the state against Covid infection. This awareness drive about vaccination will be carried out by all levels of people’s representatives, officials and social leaders from nearby towns and cities.And simultaneously leadership would be fostered among the villagers, in this regard to take the campaign further.

Karnataka is one of the first states in the country that attempted to dispel misapprehensions about Covid vaccination in the rural areas. “We will make it better in the coming days by reaching the last person with vaccination and information on Standard Operating Protocol,”said Suresh Kumar.

Chamarajanagar, Hunsur, Kodagu, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru are some of the districts that have a high density of rural and tribal population. These districts of Karnataka are under the scanner of the government’s health department for the rural anti-Covid drive.