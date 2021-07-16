Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka steps up vigilance on borders with Kerala over the surge in Zika virus
india news

Karnataka steps up vigilance on borders with Kerala over the surge in Zika virus

Dr. Rajendra K V, deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, instructed the officials to screen as many people entering Karnataka from Kerala for fever and other symptoms that the Zika virus manifests.
By hindustantimes.com, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Zika virus is a vector-borne disease and is carried usually by the day-biting mosquito called Aedes Aegypti.(Reuters | Representational image)

The Dakshina Kannada district administration sounded an alert over the surge in cases of deadly Zika virus in neighbouring Kerala. Dr. Rajendra K V, deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, called an emergency meeting with health department officials of the district earlier in the day. He instructed the officials to screen as many people as possible entering Karnataka from Kerala for fever and other symptoms that the Zika virus manifests.

More precautionary measures have been directed by Dr. Rajendra to curb the spread of the Zika virus. Those having symptoms similar to that of chikungunya and dengue would be asked to go to the nearest hospital and report the symptoms. The health department would check the travel history of the people with symptoms of Zika and record it in the medical records office.

Zika virus is a vector-borne disease and is carried usually by the day-biting mosquito called Aedes Aegypti. They breed in freshly collected water, said the socio medical health workers.

The administration asked the health department to inform and instruct the people to control breeding of mosquitoes in and around their houses.

Dr. Rajendra informed that many hundreds of people travel everyday to Mangaluru, Puttur and Sullia cities across the border of both the states. He raised concerns over the chances of them carrying the virus into the state.

Mangaluru gets around 1,200 to 1,600 people everyday from Kasargod, Kannur and other places for various businesses, health, work and education related works. Similarly, there is a heavy inflow of visitors from Kerala to districts like Chamarajanagar and Mysuru on a daily basis.

Deputy commissioners of these districts are also likely to announce a vigil on the border area for controlling the spread of Zika virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zika virus kerala karnataka dakshina kannada
TRENDING NEWS

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP