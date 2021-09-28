Karnataka to set up Forensic labs in 6 cities: CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) would be set up in six cities across the state to help speed up investigations and crime detection.

New laboratories would be set up in Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru, he said.

The chief minister also stated that he has already discussed this issue with the Union home minister Amit Shah.

There have already been discussions over the need for forensic science labs to be used more to help not just in solving crimes but also increase the rate of prosecution.

The conviction rate in Bengaluru, known for its prowess in technology and science, is just around 50% that is below the state average of around 51.2%, data from National Crime Records Bureau show.

The conviction rate in Bengaluru is the lowest among the biggest cities in India that includes Delhi and Mumbai. The state conviction rate average is only second to that of West Bengal with 13.4% but miles behind Delhi which has a rate of 85.6% and Tamil Nadu’s 66%, data shows.

Bommai further said that a training centre in the model of National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla (near Pune) would be set up for the mid level personnel of the state police department.

“For the first time officers on crime scene are being appointed in the state. Apart from this, 16,000 police constables and sub-inspectors are being appointed, he said. Officers of rank of deputy SP and above should not restrict themselves to the office and administrative works, instead, they need to visit police stations and also should work on field,” according to a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO), attributing the comments to Bommai.

He also added that an additional 500 police stations would be built over the next five years.