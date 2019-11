First jatha of Sikh pilgrims enters Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor| Highlights

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 14:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib of Pakistan’s Punjab province through the Kartarpur Corridor which is being thrown open on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Modi inaugurated the passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built 4.5 km-long Corridor.

The Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib -- also called Kartarpur Sahib -- the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, in Narowal district in Pakistan.

Follow highlights here:

•First jatha of Sikh pilgrims enters Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor.

•The corridor will facilitate visit of devotees to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur

• The first batch of Indian pilgrims has left the passenger terminal but is waiting for the gate to open.

•PM Modi exchanges pleasantries with predecessor Manmohan Singh before flagging off the first batch that left for Kartarpur

•PM Modi inaugurates state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building at the integrated check post at Dera Baba Nanak

•PM Modi inaugurates integrated check post of Kartarpur Corridor, flags off jatha

•PM Modi, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and other leaders at a ‘langar’ in Dera Baba Nanak

•PM Modi heads for inaugurating integrated check post and flagging off first jatha

•We must vow to imbibe teachings of Guru Nanak: PM Modi

•Citizenship amendment act will help Sikhs: PM Modi

•J-K Sikhs getting same rights after Article 370 removed: PM Modi

•Gurudwara Darbar Sahib will now become easily accessible to pilgrims: PM Modi

•We must value our environment: PM Modi

•After the construction of this corridor, visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib will become easier: PM Modi

•Thank all who have been associated with construction: PM Modi

•Opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devi Ji has brought us immense happiness: PM Modi

•Guru Nanak has spread message of unity

•Congratulate timely completion of Kartarpur Corrdior: PM Modi

•Thank you Imran Khan Niyazi, says PM Modi

•Congratulate timely completion of Kartarpur Corridor: PM Modi

•PM Modi to release a special coin on the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

•The world bows to Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji: PM Modi

•PM releases Rs 550 commemorative coin and stamps

•Capt. Amarinder Singh warns Pakistan against sinister designs in Punjab, Kashmir

•Parkash Singh Badal addresses gathering, calls PM Modi world leader

•SGPC chief welcomes PM Modi, dignitaries to sacred land of the Gurus

•PM Modi to address gathering shortly

•PM Modi listens to the kirtan at Dera Baba Nanak wearing a saffron turban

•Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Badal at Dera Baba Nanak

•Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives at Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor

•PM Modi attends programme at Dera Baba Nanak, in Punjab

•First batch of Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor

•Camera and laptop not allowed to carry with first jatha going to Kartarpur. Only mobile phones are allowed.

•Leaders of various political parties arrived at passengers’ terminal to go with first jatha

•PM Modi leaves for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration from Sultanpur Lodhi.

•PM Modi pays obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurudwara, in Sultanpur Lodhi.

•PM will inaugurate Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, today

•PM Modi arrives at Sultanpur Lodhi to pay obeisance at the Ber Sahib Gurudwara