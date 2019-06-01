Kartarpur corridor to be completed by September 30: Punjab

The construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side will be completed by September 30, said Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla after reviewing the work on corridor on Saturday. The corridor will link the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan.

“With earth filling upto 2 metres, 25% of the construction work of the road has been accomplished. The construction of the passage will be completed by September 30, well in time before the 550th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev,” said Singla.

Cabinet minister and Dera Baba Nanak legislator Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa apprised Singla about the problems pilgrims might have to face if the roads were not widened.

The PWD minister said construction of the corridor would be on par with a state-of-the-art expressway. He said the length of the corridor on the Indian side was 4.2 km with 3.6 km being a linear stretch equipped with median lights, carriageway and raised footpaths on both sides.

The remaining stretch comprises approach roads from the historic Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak and the BSF check-post on the International border. A world-class infrastructure would be in place for devotees, said Singla. The minister said in view of increasing flow of pilgrims, the approach roads to Dera Baba Nanak from Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Ramdas were being upgraded.

