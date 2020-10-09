Karti asks House panel to probe TRP case

india

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:46 IST

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday wrote to the chairperson of the parliamentary Standing Committee on information technology, Shashi Tharoor, urging him look into reports suggesting manipulation in TRP ratings of news channels.

Karti requested Tharoor to take up the issue and call officials of the Union information and broadcasting ministry to seek clarification and suggest remedial measures.

The panel may have a detailed discussion on the issue, people aware of the matter said.

In his letter, Karti said the recent issue surrounding TRP of television channels has cast doubts on the legitimacy and reliability of the system. “TRPs produce essential data on television audiences in India and have become the primary basis for advertising decisions. Government advertising expenditure depends on this system, but public spending should not be based on flawed data,” he said.

The letter came a day after Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh claimed that at least three channels, including Republic TV, had manipulated TRPs. “There is a need for further understanding this situation. In light of this, it is important that the standing committee take up this issue,” Karti said.

“Therefore, I request you to call before the Committee concerned officials of the responsible ministry, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to seek necessary clarification on the current situation and remedial measures,” he added.

Karti’s party colleague and former Union I&B minister Manish Tewari echoed similar sentiments.

He said the entire paradigm of TRP has vitiated the broadcasting industry, especially the news media, and it should be seriously taken up by Parliament and the government.

Republic has denied the charges and said it will sue Mumbai Police.