Home / India News / Kashi craftsman weaves special ‘Angvastram’ for PM Modi with Buddhist mantra

Kashi craftsman weaves special ‘Angvastram’ for PM Modi with Buddhist mantra

The craftsman, Bachche Lal Maurya, a resident of Chhahi village in Varanasi wishes that chief minister Yogi Adityanath gifts the ‘Angavastram’ to the Prime Minister during his visit to Varanasi on November 30.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The special wover cloth for PM Modi also bears a leaf of the ‘Bodhivriksha’.
The special wover cloth for PM Modi also bears a leaf of the ‘Bodhivriksha’. (HT Photo)
         

A Kashi craftsman has woven a special ‘Angvastram’ with the Buddhist mantra ‘Buddham Sharanam Gachchami, Dhammam Sharanam Gachchami, Sangham Sharanam Gachchami’ along with a leaf of the ‘Bodhivriksha’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The craftsman, Bachche Lal Maurya, a resident of Chhahi village in Varanasi wishes that chief minister Yogi Adityanath gifts the ‘Angavastram’ to the Prime Minister during his visit to Varanasi on November 30 to participate in the ‘Dev Deepawali’ celebrations.

PM Modi is likely to visit the holy site of Sarnath to watch the light and sound show which shows the transformation of prince Siddhartha into Lord Buddha, his first preaching and beyond.

Maurya said, “As I got to know that PM Modi may go to Sarnath during his proposed visit to Varanasi, I started weaving the ‘Angvastram’ with a Buddhist mantra and a leaf of ‘Bodhivriksha’. The ‘Angvastam’ is ready. I wish that chief minister Yogi Adityanath gift it to PM Modi.”

