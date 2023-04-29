‘Like confluence of Ganga and Godavari’: PM Modi addresses Kashi Telugu Sangamam. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Kashi Telugu Sangamam being held in Varanasi and said that the event is like "the confluence of Ganga and Godavari rivers". He welcomed the Telugu-speaking people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to his parliamentary constituency as he addressed the event virtually.

Here are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top quotes at Kashi Telugu Sangamam:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Kashi Telugu Sangamam virtually. (Twitter )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Azaadi Ka 'Amrit Kaal' is the 'Sangam Kaal' of India's diversities. Kashi and Telugu cultures are immensely connected. We're celebrating this great connection, and the great unity of India.

2. Distances do not matter if the hearts are close to each other. This is the reason that the whole India is connected despite the geographical distances between places. Converge and celebration of Kashi and Telugu cultures is a great example of the same. It strengthens the spirits of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

3. Be it the ways to temples, the cultural centres or any other associated significant place, there has been a great transformation all around. Today, the CNG boats run in river Ganga and very soon will be the facilities of ropeway given to the tourists coming and going from Benaras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. The Ganga-Pushkaralu Utsav being held on the ghat of Kashi is like the 'sangam' (confluence) of Ganga and Godavari. This is a festival of 'sangam' of Bharat's ancient civilisation, cultures and traditions.

5. A few months ago, Kashi Tamil Sangamam was also organized here on the land of Kashi. Just a few days back, I had the good fortune to attend the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam.