 Kashmir man injured in clashes dies in hospital | india news | Hindustan Times
Apr 15, 2018-Sunday
Kashmir man injured in clashes dies in hospital

Mohammad Amir Lone, a resident of Chattergul area of Kangan, was injured during the clashes in Kangan on April 3.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2018 09:30 IST
Kashmiri residents shout slogans as they carry the body of Gowhar Ahmed, 22, from a hospital in Srinagar on April 3, 2018.
Kashmiri residents shout slogans as they carry the body of Gowhar Ahmed, 22, from a hospital in Srinagar on April 3, 2018. (AFP file photo)

A person who was injured during clashes between protestors and security forces in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district earlier this month, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Amir Lone, a resident of Chattergul area of Kangan, who was injured during the clashes in Kangan on April 3, succumbed at SKIMS Hospital Soura on Sunday morning, a police official said.

He said Lone and another youth - Irfan Ahmad - were brought to SKIMS Hospital in an injured condition on April 3 following clashes between protestors and security forces in Kangan.

A youth - Gowhar Ahmad Rather - was injured, and later succumbed, during clashes in the area a day earlier.

Protests erupted in many parts of Kashmir against the killing of civilians during encounters between militants and security forces in Shopian and Anantnag districts on April 1.

