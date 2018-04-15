Kashmir man injured in clashes dies in hospital

A person who was injured during clashes between protestors and security forces in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district earlier this month, succumbed at a hospital in Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Amir Lone, a resident of Chattergul area of Kangan, who was injured during the clashes in Kangan on April 3, succumbed at SKIMS Hospital Soura on Sunday morning, a police official said.

He said Lone and another youth - Irfan Ahmad - were brought to SKIMS Hospital in an injured condition on April 3 following clashes between protestors and security forces in Kangan.

A youth - Gowhar Ahmad Rather - was injured, and later succumbed, during clashes in the area a day earlier.

Protests erupted in many parts of Kashmir against the killing of civilians during encounters between militants and security forces in Shopian and Anantnag districts on April 1.