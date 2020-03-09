Kashmir’s 2 possible coronavirus cases test negative: Officials

india

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:16 IST

Out of the 41 residents of Budgam in Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, who recently returned from coronavirus-hit China and Iran, two showed symptoms but their test came negative, officials said on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first case of coronavirus on Monday after a 63-year-old tested positive. The woman from Kargil, who lives in Jammu, had travelled to Iran.

Tariq Hussain Ganai, Budgam’s district development commissioner (DDC), said 31 Budgam residents, who came back from Iran, and 10 from China were quarantined at nine isolation wards in the district immediately after their return recently.

The official made the announcements while chairing a meeting to review preparedness to tackle the coronavirus threat.

Among the 41 people, at least 20 have already completed the 28-day home quarantine, according to chief medical officer Dr Nazir Ahmed. Symptoms of Covid-19 disease include fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing and typically appear 14 days after exposure.

As an extra precaution they would be quarantining those who are yet to complete the recommended period, Ahmed added.

Ganai also instructed the chief medical officer to establish a control room with a landline phone at their office immediately and ensure all quarantine facilities are available and ready for suspected patients, a government spokesperson said.

“The meeting was informed that five groups, comprising of 160 pilgrims from Budgam are expected to come back from various countries, will also be quarantined. Besides, students who are returning from Iran and China will also be taken to isolation wards for a proper check-up,” the spokesperson said.

In Ganderbal district, district commissioner Shafqat Iqbal asked concerned officials to prepare a list of those who are presently outside the Valley and those who have recently returned from other countries, especially from coronavirus affected nations, so that they can be put under surveillance.

The district’s surveillance teams, which have already been constituted. were directed to regularly monitor those returning from coronavirus-hit countries and share all data with regard to issues like their quarantine and isolation, with the district control room.

Officials have said laboratories to test samples of suspected cases of coronavirus are being made functional in many places in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday.

The Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar already has a lab to test coronavirus suspects. A lab in the Government Medical College in Jammu will start functioning soon.

Five people at SKIMS, who were suspected of being infected, tested negative, the hospital’s director Farooq Jan said.

So far, India has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus and hundreds of people are under observation.