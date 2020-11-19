Kashmir Valley likely to receive fresh rain, snowfall: IMD

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 09:30 IST

The Kashmir Valley is expected to receive fresh rain and snowfall in the upper reaches as temperatures are likely to go below the freezing point, India Meteorological Department said . It received rain and the snowfall last week as well.

The resort town of Gulmarg recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius. Jammu and Srinagar recorded minimum temperatures of 9.5 degrees Celsius and 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir received first heavy snowfall in the beginning of November last year.