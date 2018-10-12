Kashmir Valley shuts after killing of PhD scholar-turned-militant Manan Wani

The Kashmir Valley was shut down on Friday by a general strike called by separatist organisations to mourn the death of PhD scholar-turned-militant Manan Wani, who was killed by security forces on Thursday in north Kashmir’s Handwara.

Shops, public transport, businesses and educational institutions remained closed, skeletal private transport though moved in Srinagar city roads. Apprehending student protests authorities ordered closure of schools and colleges in Srinagar. Train services between north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Bannihal in Jammu were also suspended as a precautionary measure.

The shutdown call was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) of separatist groups on Thursday evening following the killing of Wani and his associate Ashiq Hussain Zarger, who both belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group. Clashes were reported in several villages in Lolab and Kupwara after Friday prayers. Police caned and burst teargas shells to disperse protestors.

Additional forces were deployed in Srinagar’s old city and several parts of Kupwara. Friday prayers were not allowed in the city’s Grand Mosque Jamia Masjid as authorities were concerned about possible protests in the area. Wani, 27, who was enrolled as a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University, joined militant ranks in January this year

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 22:24 IST