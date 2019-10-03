e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Kashmiri leaders to be released from detention ‘one by one after analysis’: Advisor to J&K Governor

Political leaders in Kashmir, including National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and J&K People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone, continue to be under house arrest since August 5.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2019 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A security person stands guard at a blocked road during restrictions, after the abrogration of Article of 370 and bifurcation of state.
A security person stands guard at a blocked road during restrictions, after the abrogration of Article of 370 and bifurcation of state.(Photo: PTI)
         

Kashmiri leaders held in detention for nearly two months now will be released but after analysis, the advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik told news agency ANI on Thursday.

“Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they will be released,” Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K governor said, responding to a query on whether Kashmiri leaders will be released after leaders from Jammu region have been released.

Political leaders in Kashmir, including National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and J&K People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone, continue to be under house arrest since August 5.

ALSO WATCH | Army recruitment drive in Srinagar, 2 months after Art 370 dilution

On being asked about the increased activity of the police and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said that it was not due to any special kind of terrorist threat but was more of a preventive measure.

“The administration has taken preventive measures by increasing its activity in the region. All forces including police, Army, BSF are on alert and will continue to give fitting reply to the terrorists,” he said.

The leaders from political parties like National Conference (NC), Congress and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) were held in a preventive detention since August 5 after Centre abrogated Article 370, revoking the special status it granted to Jammu and Kashmir. However, detention of all political leaders in Jammu has ended.

A day earlier, on August 4, the government had shut down internet, telephone, and television services to deter any protests against the revocation of special status.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 15:38 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News