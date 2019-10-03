Kashmiri leaders to be released from detention ‘one by one after analysis’: Advisor to J&K Governor

india

Kashmiri leaders held in detention for nearly two months now will be released but after analysis, the advisor to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik told news agency ANI on Thursday.

“Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they will be released,” Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K governor said, responding to a query on whether Kashmiri leaders will be released after leaders from Jammu region have been released.

Political leaders in Kashmir, including National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and J&K People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone, continue to be under house arrest since August 5.

On being asked about the increased activity of the police and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said that it was not due to any special kind of terrorist threat but was more of a preventive measure.

“The administration has taken preventive measures by increasing its activity in the region. All forces including police, Army, BSF are on alert and will continue to give fitting reply to the terrorists,” he said.

The leaders from political parties like National Conference (NC), Congress and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) were held in a preventive detention since August 5 after Centre abrogated Article 370, revoking the special status it granted to Jammu and Kashmir. However, detention of all political leaders in Jammu has ended.

A day earlier, on August 4, the government had shut down internet, telephone, and television services to deter any protests against the revocation of special status.

