Kashmiri student expelled, booked over online post

A Kashmiri student at Allahabad’s Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) was expelled and a case was registered against him late on Thursday for allegedly posting anti-India comments on a social networking website, police said.

He was a final year student of BSc (biotechnology).

Superintendent of police (trans-Yamuna), Dipendra Nath Chaudhary, said on the basis of the complaint filed by deputy director (administration) and chief security officer of the university, Jai Narayan Singh, Naini police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the student under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. “Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation. The local intelligence unit (LIU) is also looking into the matter.”

Along with the complaint, the SHUATS administration also gave to the police a screenshot of the comment in which the student had posted abuses in Hindi against the country.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 23:13 IST