Kashmiris know what loss means: MP Rashid

New Delhi Jailed MP and Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party chief Abdul Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack while urging the Centre and opposition to speak up for the people of Kashmir. Rashid is currently lodged in Tihar under the Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act (UAPA) and his son Abrar said that the family had paid ₹ 144795 to the jail authorities for a day’s travel to the Parliament. (HT PHOTO)

Participating in a debate over Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, the Baramulla MP said, “What happened in Pahalgam was the murder of humanity. When it comes to condemning the attack and the families’ feelings, Kashmiris know what the loss means to each family of the Pahalgam tragedy. Since 1989, Kashmir has lost more than 80,000 people.”

Rashid said that to end terrorism, one has to first win the hearts of the Kashmiris. “Today everyone is asking where are those militants? What was LG doing? I am not here to advocate for anyone. I am not taking sides. I come from a place situated at the LOC. I want to say that to end and fight militancy, you have to first win the hearts of Kashmiris. Since yesterday, none of the leaders have spoken about Kashmiris,” he said.

“The money was paid in advance just to attend a session for the discussion. But what touched me deeply is how party workers and ordinary citizens came together—contributing whatever they could, to raise this amount. Some gave from their savings, others skipped daily needs, just so their representative’s voice could be heard in Parliament. He represents the Baramulla constituency, which was the most affected so he had to be present and speak for the people. The only source of income for our family is my father’s salary, from which we have to manage all household expenses, daily needs, and our educational costs,”he said, adding that the party and family look forward to the court hearing on July 31.