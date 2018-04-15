 Katni-Chaupan passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh, 6 injured | india news | Hindustan Times
Katni-Chaupan passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh, 6 injured

The derailment occurred around 10 pm on Saturday night.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2018 08:29 IST
The train derailed between Salhna and Piparia Kalan stations in Madhya Pradesh.
The train derailed between Salhna and Piparia Kalan stations in Madhya Pradesh.(ANI/Twitter)

Five coaches of the Katni-Chaupan passenger train derailed on Saturday night between the Salhna and Piparia Kalan stations in Madhya Pradesh, leaving at least six people injured, a railway official said.

The derailment occurred around 10 pm, about 30 km away from the Katni railway station, Railway Protection Force Inspector Virendra Singh said.

West Central Railway’s Chief Public Relation Officer Gunjan Gupta confirmed the derailment and said that further detail were awaited .

Singh said at least six passengers sustained injuries in the incident. A relief train had reached the site.

The reason for the derailment is not yet clear.

