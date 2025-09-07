Kavitha faces revolt within Telangana Jagruthi

Days after Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao, resigned from the primary membership of the party as well as her MLC seat, trouble started brewing in Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural outfit she heads, with some of her senior colleagues revolting against her. Former BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha resigned from the primary membership of the party as well as her MLC seat, earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO)

On Friday, Telangana Jagruthi vice-president Mede Rajeev Sagar and other office-bearers, including Rajaram Yadav and Matham Bhikshpathi claimed that the organisation was an affiliated wing of the BRS and they were all loyal to KCR, not Kavitha.

“Since Kavitha is out of the BRS, she can no more claim right over Telangana Jagruthi. It belongs to us,” Sagar told reporters.

He alleged that Kavitha had left the Telangana Jagruthi workers in a state of uncertainty after resigning from the BRS, and questioned under whose authority she took such decisions. He insisted that they played an equally important role as Kavitha in building Telangana Jagruthi.

“Telangana Jagruthi belongs to us and she has no right over the organisation. As an official organisation of the BRS, we shall act only on the directions of KCR,” Sagar said.

He further said the real Telangana Jagruthi workers had distanced themselves from Kavitha ever since she began making critical comments against the BRS. He alleged that many Jagruthi leaders and activists were now left in a vulnerable position.

Sagar alleged that Kavitha had enjoyed good positions in the party – once as a Lok Sabha member and twice as an MLC. “She never bothered about securing any positions for the Telangana Jagruthi activists. She was also not bothered about doing social justice in Telangana Jagruthi,” he said.

Meanwhile, followers of Kavitha in Telangana Jagruti strongly condemned the comments made by Sagar and others against Kavitha. “There is no Telangana Jagruthi without Kavitha. It was because of her, leaders like Rajeev Sagar and Bhikshapathi were appointed as corporation chairpersons during the BRS regime,” said Telangana Jagruthi youth wing leader D Lingam.

“These people are biting the hand that fed them. They have to apologise to Kavitha for their allegations against her. Otherwise, they will have to face dire consequences,” Lingam warned.

He said Rajeev Sagar, who claims Telangana Jagruti as his own, needs to do some self-introspection. “He once walked around in rubber slippers, but today he has amassed crores. It was Rajeev Sagar who obstructed Jagruti workers from meeting Kavitha. Now he is indulging in backstabbing politics,” they alleged.