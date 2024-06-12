Kaziranga infra work affecting movement of wildlife: Green activists

New Delhi: Developmental work undertaken in various designated wildlife corridors of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is likely disrupting movement of wildlife, environmentalists warned. These include solar floodlights at various points on NH 37 cutting through the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape in Assam; concrete and metal posts along the roadsides for the purpose of affixing cable fencing; and fender-barriers put up along the roadsides, according to a letter sent by Rohit Choudhury, environment and RTI activist to secretary, ministry of environment and forests. At other places, the road margins have been widened and paved with paver blocks, he added. Solar floodlights light up Kaziranga wildlife corridor. (Sourced image)

“It is a known fact that NH-37 running across the Kaziranga National Park acts as a barrier to the free movement of wild animals from the park to the nearby forest areas and vice-versa. Geographically, Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong are a single landscape that requires secure connectivity for the movement of larger wildlife, especially during floods...Nine animal corridors of Kaziranga National Park, stretching from Rangalu to Borjuri, through which the wildlife migration predominantly occurs, have been identified and notified. Certain kinds of activities have been banned in the corridors by the Hon’ble National Green Tribunal,” he added in his letter, which has been reviewed by HT.

Under these circumstances, erecting concrete and metal posts for the purpose of affixing cable fencing, putting up fender-barriers, and laying of paver blocks on road margins near Burapahar, have completely disturbed the movement of the wild animals across NH-37. While executing this work, the vegetation cover along the National Highway (NH), which serves as shelter for the wildlife during high flood, has also been cleared. Added to this, bright solar flood-lights have been installed at many places along the NH which confuse and disorient the wildlife crossing the NH, especially nocturnal animals including the Royal Bengal Tiger. Installation of solar lights in fact has compounded the effects of vehicular traffic plying with high-beam headlights, and is sure to have adverse effects on animal behaviour, the letter dated June 2, also sent to Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Director General of Forests and Special Secretary, MoEFCC, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, Assam among others has flagged.

“Mitigation measures are in place. These are not hundreds of flood lights so the impact is not expected to be serious. The metal posts and barriers have already been removed. We are working on the issues flagged by Mr Choudhury,” said Sonali Ghosh, Director, Kaziranga National Park.

The Public Works Department has also taken note of the complaints made by Choudhury according to a letter dated June 10 sent by PWD to chief engineer PWD to take action.

HT sought a response from secretary, MoEFCC also but did not receive a response immediately.

“It is common knowledge that wildlife, particularly nocturnal species, are intimidated by bright lights. Yet, the park authorities permitted installation of solar floodlights in wildlife corridors in the name of CSR activity. Wildlife affected by floods make use of the corridors to find higher ground. If the corridors are choked in the name of roadworks during flood season, where will the wildlife go? It may result in high casualties among wildlife,” said Choudhury who has compiled pictures of floodlights and barriers on the corridors.

According to a 2020 study by Wildlife Institute of India, on assessment of impacts of NH715 (earlier NH37) on wildlife in Kaziranga reserve, 1,176 animals died due to wildlife-vehicle collisions in Jan-Dec, 2019. The annual monsoon floods in Kaziranga National Park from adjacent Brahmaputra were the main factor influencing large mammal mortality in wildlife-vehicle collisions, the report added.