‘KC Venugopal using his clout’: What VD Satheesan told Rahul Gandhi before being picked Kerala CM

Congress on Thursday announced VD Satheesan as its pick to be Kerala's chief minister over its senior leader and member of Parliament KC Venugopal, who was the preferred choice for the party's high-command. Even when chances for Satheesan were looking dim, he refused to back down from the fight for the top job and reminded the party leadership of the role he played in reviving Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) foothold in the state.

Congress-led UDF won in Kerala assembly elections by defeating CPI(M)-led LDF after a decade.

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In behind the scenes of how the new Kerala chief minister was picked after Congress' thumping victory in the state, KC Venugopal had a clear advantage - “overwhelming support" of party legislators, parliamentarians and other senior leaders. However, Satheesan told Rahul Gandhi during their meeting on May 10 that Venugopal, party's general secretary (organisation), was using his clout as a key figure in the party structure, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

Also read: How VD Satheesan edged out KC Venugopal for Kerala’s top post

Satheesan also reminded Gandhi that it was he who kept the party and its allies going strong in the state legislative assembly after they lost in 2021.

‘Became the face of the UDF’

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{{^usCountry}} What worked for Satheesan, the leader of opposition of the outgoing Kerala legislative assembly who was fighting for his due, was the support he garnered from the allies of Congress under UDF. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What worked for Satheesan, the leader of opposition of the outgoing Kerala legislative assembly who was fighting for his due, was the support he garnered from the allies of Congress under UDF. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NK Premachandran, Revolutionary Socialist Party (a member of UDF) MP told HT that “all UDF constituents wanted Satheesan”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NK Premachandran, Revolutionary Socialist Party (a member of UDF) MP told HT that “all UDF constituents wanted Satheesan”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said that Satheesan became the face of the alliance as the leader of opposition and raised key issues in the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that Satheesan became the face of the alliance as the leader of opposition and raised key issues in the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Last five years he fought like a leader and became the face of the UDF. He was innovative and didn’t join any group but had a strong stand on political issues. His focus was on development, health and higher education,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Last five years he fought like a leader and became the face of the UDF. He was innovative and didn’t join any group but had a strong stand on political issues. His focus was on development, health and higher education,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another key UDF member, Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML), also rallied behind Satheesan and even credited him for the alliance's win in the state.

“We told the Congress to take into account the public sentiments and how UDF supporters might react. We have also said a leader who has mass support should be made the CM,” said IUML leader ET Mohammed Basheer.

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Additionally, when Congress started mulling on who to pick for Kerala's CM pick, public anger in the state came out in open as warring factions of the party took out protests to support their preferred leaders. This helped the party leadership realise that Satheesan enjoyed more support on the ground.

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Another key contender in the CM race, Ramesh Chennithala, dropped out of it a week before the party made the announcement.

After being picked to lead the state for the next five years, Satheesan credited Venugopal and Chennithala for the big victory in the state. Venugopal also congratulated him for being selected for the state' top job.

Congress-led UDF won in Kerala assembly elections with 104 seats out of 140 by defeating CPI(M)-led LDF after a decade.

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