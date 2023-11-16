close_game
close_game
News / India News / KCR's daughter Kavitha equates him with Virat Kohli, Congress hits back

KCR's daughter Kavitha equates him with Virat Kohli, Congress hits back

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2023 04:04 PM IST

Drawing a comparison between Kohli & her father Kavitha wrote, “Just like CM KCR, Virat Kohli is unbeatable! When the masters are in the field, magic happens!”

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha on Wednesday commended cricketer Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century at the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Drawing a comparison between Kohli and her father, Kavitha wrote on X, “Just like CM KCR, Virat Kohli is unbeatable! When the masters are in the field, magic happens!”

CM Chandrashekar Rao (left) and Virat Kohli
CM Chandrashekar Rao (left) and Virat Kohli

The Congress in Telangana took a dig at Kavitha over her remarks. It wrote on X, “There is a difference between playing for the Country and playing for the Commissions.” Hitting out at K Kavitha, the grand old party said in another post,"There is no competition for Virat Kohli in cricket… No one is better than KCR in the Kaleshwaram scandal…"

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana, a substantial total of 2,290 contestants are vying for various seats. Notably, there are 44 candidates contending in the Gajwel constituency and 39 in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency, from where the BRS president and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting.

L B Nagar takes the lead with the highest number of candidates at 48, showcasing significant competition. On the other hand, the constituencies of Banswada and Narayanpet are experiencing relatively lower contention, each with only 7 candidates in the race.

The voting for the 119-member assembly in Telangana is scheduled for November 30. The process of counting of votes will be held on December 3.

(With agencies' inputs)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out