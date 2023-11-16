KCR's daughter Kavitha equates him with Virat Kohli, Congress hits back

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha on Wednesday commended cricketer Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI century at the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Drawing a comparison between Kohli and her father, Kavitha wrote on X, “Just like CM KCR, Virat Kohli is unbeatable! When the masters are in the field, magic happens!” CM Chandrashekar Rao (left) and Virat Kohli

The Congress in Telangana took a dig at Kavitha over her remarks. It wrote on X, “There is a difference between playing for the Country and playing for the Commissions.” Hitting out at K Kavitha, the grand old party said in another post,"There is no competition for Virat Kohli in cricket… No one is better than KCR in the Kaleshwaram scandal…"

In the forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana, a substantial total of 2,290 contestants are vying for various seats. Notably, there are 44 candidates contending in the Gajwel constituency and 39 in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency, from where the BRS president and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting.

L B Nagar takes the lead with the highest number of candidates at 48, showcasing significant competition. On the other hand, the constituencies of Banswada and Narayanpet are experiencing relatively lower contention, each with only 7 candidates in the race.

The voting for the 119-member assembly in Telangana is scheduled for November 30. The process of counting of votes will be held on December 3.

(With agencies' inputs)

