KCR’s daughter takes a dig at Sitharaman

Hyderabad

Ruling TRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Wednesday sarcastically assured Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo would be pasted on essential commodities that have become costly like edible oil and pulses.

Speaking at an event to distribute the TRS government’s ‘Aasara’ social security pension scheme to beneficiaries at Nizamabad, Kavitha alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre failed to address the concerns of the poor.

Referring to Sitharaman’s comments that PM Modi’s posters should be displayed at the PDS shops for having ensured supply of foodgrains under the Centre’s flagship welfare schemes, she said the Prime Ministers’ pictures were never put up at PDS shops in the past.

“Sitharamanji, if you want the Prime Minister’s pictures to be put up, we will surely do so. We will put them up on gas cylinders, packets of urea, petrol and diesel stations, and oil and dal packets. Wherever the costs are rising, we will put up pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.

Kavitha, daughter of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a tweet said it was both delightful and insightful to hear how the state’s social security pension scheme has supported the beneficiaries.

“Today at Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium in Nizamabad along with MLA Ganesh Gupta Garu, I met and honoured Aasara pension beneficiaries. It was both delightful and insightful to have heard how the Aasara Scheme by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu has supported them, while having lunch with them,” she tweeted.

During her visit to Telangana last week, Union minister Sitharaman had visited a PDS shop.

She had alleged that when a request was earlier made to put up Modi’s pictures at fair price shops in Telangana, it was not allowed. The BJP workers who came forward to put up the pictures were also not permitted.

Sitharaman had said the PM’s posters should be displayed at the PDS shop.