Kedarnath helicopter crash: Visuals from the accident site reveal horror

Updated on Oct 18, 2022 02:15 PM IST

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the site where the chopper burst into flames after crashing.

In images accessed by Hindustan Times, the crushed chopper can be seen burning in flames with parts of it scattered all over the site.
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Six people were killed after a helicopter carrying pilgrims from Uttarakhand's Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed at late Tuesday morning. Teams from the state and national disaster response forces (SDRF, NDRF) have been rushed to the crash site.

In a video of the horrific accident that was shared by news agency ANI, several locals and other pilgrims can be seen near where the chopper crashed. Huge plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the site where the chopper burst into flames after crashing.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed the crash. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed investigation into the crash of Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too ordered a probe into the chopper crash incident and tweeted: “Very sad news has been received about the casualties of some people in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath.” Home minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in this accident.

    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

kedarnath
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
