Kedarnath, Yamunotri shrines shut for winter break

Amid chanting of hymns and rituals, the gates of the Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines closed for the winter recess on Friday.

The Gangotri temple closed on Thursday while the Badrinath shrine would close for winter on November 20.

During the winter break of six months, Kedarnath’s Lord Shiva will be at the Onkareshwar temple in Ukhimath. Goddess Yamuna will stay put at Khushimath (Kharsali).

During the closure of Kedarnath gates, 1,785 pilgrims were present other than the officials of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 19:19 IST