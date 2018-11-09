Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 09, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Kedarnath, Yamunotri shrines shut for winter break

Amid chanting of hymns and rituals, the gates of the Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines closed for the winter recess on Friday. The Gangotri temple closed on Thursday while the Badrinath shrine would close for winter on November 20.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2018 19:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dehradun
Kedarnath,Yamunotri,kedarnath shrine
the gates of the Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines closed for the winter recess on Friday. (HT Photo)

Amid chanting of hymns and rituals, the gates of the Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines closed for the winter recess on Friday.

The Gangotri temple closed on Thursday while the Badrinath shrine would close for winter on November 20.

During the winter break of six months, Kedarnath’s Lord Shiva will be at the Onkareshwar temple in Ukhimath. Goddess Yamuna will stay put at Khushimath (Kharsali).

During the closure of Kedarnath gates, 1,785 pilgrims were present other than the officials of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 19:19 IST

tags

more from india