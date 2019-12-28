‘Keep the critics close’: Arvind Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with a Kabir couplet

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 17:17 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chargesheet listing what it calls the failures of his AAP government in the city.

The BJP’s Delhi unit has released an “aarop patra” or a chargesheet against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government accusing it “misguiding and befooling” the people of Delhi in the last five years.

The opposition party in Delhi also said the AAP “failed” to fulfill the promises it made before the last assembly election in 2015.

A day after, Kejriwal reacted to the allegations by tweeting a line from poet Kabir’s couplet.

“Our culture teaches us to keep our critics close. We will go through their ‘aarop patra’. We will implement the good suggestions in the next five years. We want everyone to strictly review our work and point out our shortcomings and give suggestions so that we can do more good work,” the chief minister tweet in Hindi.

Several BJP leaders, including its Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Harsh Vardhan, released the “chargesheet” and addressed a public meeting in the heart of the city.

“The government of the Aam Aadmi Party has become a government of lies and betrayal. This charge sheet is very important and it has taken a long time to prepare it. People and everyone living in Delhi will understand this,” Tiwari said.

The AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 elections. And this time, the party has adopted “70 out of 70” as its slogan.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held early next year.