Kejriwal announces 2-day odd-even relief, other measures for Guru Nanak jayanti

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:11 IST

The vehicle rationing scheme odd-even will not be implemented on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The decision has been taken so that there is no disturbance in celebrations of birth anniversary of Guru Nank Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Kejriwal added.

The odd-even scheme, planned to cut down air pollution, was initially meant to be in force between November 4 and November 15 . It is effective between 8 am to 8 pm.

Kartarpur in pilgrimage scheme

The Chief Minsiter also said that the cabinet has given in-principle approval to adding Kartarpur in the existing state sponsored pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens in the city.

“The cabinet today gave in-principle approval to adding Kartarpur in the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Scheme on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. We have directed the revenue department to chalk out the modalities. It seems there is a lot of clarity that is awaited in many issues such as registration, fees for using the corridor, need of passport, etc,” Kejriwal said.

The Kartarpur corridor that links the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, .is scheduled to be inaugurated from Saturday.

The announcement comes months before the scheduled February 2020 assembly elections in Delhi, which has a sizeable Punjabi and Sikh electorate.