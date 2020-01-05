‘How will the country progress if students unsafe?’: Arvind Kejriwal on JNU violence

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:07 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed shock and concern at the violence which erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which left the university’s students’ union president Aishe Ghosh badly injured and bleeding.

Ghosh claimed that masked men had entered the university campus and brutally beaten her up.

“I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?” the chief minister said in a tweet.

Seven ambulances have been sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru University and 10 ambulances are on standby, a Delhi Government official said.

Masked men armed with sticks entered the JNU campus, damaging property and attacking people, said the varsity administration.

The Delhi chief minister said he spoke with L-G about the violence at the varsity and urged him to direct police to restore order.