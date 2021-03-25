'Kejriwal can be an alternative to PM Modi': Sisodia on NCT Amendment Bill

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the passage of the bill giving primacy to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is insecure with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Passing of the Bill shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government is feeling insecure with Arvind Kejriwal and his work. People have started saying that Arvind Kejriwal can be an option to Modi ji. The bill has been brought to stop Kejriwal ji from moving ahead," Sisodia said.

Sisodia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to stop Kejriwal at any cost and so passed the bill to strip Delhi's power.

"PM Modi has come down to negative politics today. So he will get political reply. We are talking to our legal experts and exploring our options...CM Kejriwal is a fighter, despite their attempts in last 6 years he fulfilled promises made in the manifesto," he added.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to make it clear that the “government” in Delhi means the “Lieutenant Governor” (L-G) was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 22.

The bill, cleared with an 83-45 vote in Rajya Sabha, says that “government” in Delhi will now refer to the L-G in the context of all laws passed in Delhi, and the opinion of the L-G will be mandatory before any executive action is taken.

The legislation was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote on Wednesday. However, a division was sought by the opposition when the government moved the bill for consideration.

During voting, 83 members were in favour while 45 opposed the bill. Just before the passage of the bill, the Congress walked out. Later, the members of the Biju Janata Dal (BJP), Samajwadi Party and the YSR-Congress also walked out of the House.