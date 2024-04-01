 Kejriwal criticises Modi as ED produces AAP leader in court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Kejriwal criticises Modi as ED produces AAP leader in court

ByAlok KN Mishra
Apr 01, 2024 12:05 PM IST

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Sunday demanded the release of Kejriwal alleging the Opposition was stripped of a level-playing field

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was being produced in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand.

Arvind Kejriwal was produced in the court at the end of his ED remand. (HT PHOTO)
“What PM [Prime Minister] is doing is not good for the country,” Kejriwal said when asked about the INDIA bloc rally a day earlier at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Sunday demanded the release of Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. They alleged that the country’s Opposition was being strangled and stripped of a level-playing field ahead of the polls.

The rally was a rare moment of pan-party unity for the alliance. Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21 appeared to galvanise the bloc. INDIA bloc parties set aside disparate views to condemn the arrest that they have alleged was politically motivated and one that rests on “cooked-up charges”.

On Thursday last, the court extended Kejriwal’s ED remand until April 1. Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and AAP leaders were at the Rouse Avenue Court before the chief minister was produced there.

Kejriwal criticises Modi as ED produces AAP leader in court
Monday, April 01, 2024
