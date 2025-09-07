Kejriwal dares PM Modi to impose 75% tariff on US imports to India

Aam Aadmi Party's convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "show some courage" and impose 75 per cent tariff on imports from the US in response to its 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal(File Photo/PTI)

At a press conference here, Kejriwal claimed the Centre's decision to exempt 11 per cent duty on cotton imports from the US till December 31, 2025 would hurt the Indian cotton farmers. It will make the US farmers rich and Gujarat cultivators poor, he added.

India currently has an import duty exemption for raw cotton until December 31 this year to support the textile industry and lower input costs.

Kejriwal said, "We demand from the prime minister to show courage, the whole country is standing behind you. America has imposed 50 per cent tariff on exports from India. You impose 75 per cent tariff on imports coming from America, the country is ready to bear it. Just impose it. Then see if Trump bows down or not."

He also demanded 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, fixing Minimum Support Price and procurement of cotton at ₹2,100 per 20 kg, as well as subsidy on fertilizers and seeds to help the Indian farmers.

The former Delhi chief minister claimed USA's 50 per cent tariff on India has also affected diamond workers because the Modi government has "fallen on its knees" in front of President Donald Trump.

The Centre last month said its decision to extend the import duty exemption on cotton until December 31 will strengthen India's position in export markets, reviving orders for small and medium enterprises as well as export-oriented units.

The move comes at a time when the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the US come into effect, with America being the largest export market for the country's textile and apparel exports.

Kejriwal was in Gujarat to attend 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Chotila in Surendranagar district, which was adjourned due to heavy rains.

When Trump imposed 50 per cent tariff on India, Modi did not increase it in return but reduced it (on cotton imports from the US) by 11 per cent, Kejriwal said and questioned why the PM "bowed down" and became weak.

India is the world's biggest market and people here stand behind Modi, the AAP leader pointed out.

"The whole country is standing behind Modiji. He (Trump) imposed 50 per cent tariff, Modiji should have imposed 100 per cent tariff on cotton. Trump would have had to bow down. Trump is a coward, a timid person. He had to bow down to all countries that defied him. Shut down four American companies and they will be in trouble," he claimed.

Due to India's policy decision to remove 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, the produce of Indian farmers will not be sold when they take it to the market in October-November, Kejriwal said.

"When cotton from the US will arrive (in India), farmers here will get less than ₹900 in the market. This is what is happening with the farmers -- their (US) farmers are being made rich and the farmers of Gujarat are being made poor," he further claimed.

The central government first removed this duty for 40 days - from August 19 to September 30. But now it has been extended and removed till December 31, Kejriwal said.

"Now, farmers of our country have no way to sell their cotton. The farmer of our country has bought seeds and fertilizers by taking a loan, has paid money to (farm) labourers, now how will he repay the loan? He will have no option left except to commit suicide," the AAP convener claimed.

He also questioned India's "helplessness" in front of America.

"Under Trump's pressure, our central government forced farmers of the country to commit suicide, by removing the 11 per cent duty," he charged.

The other countries on which Trump imposed tariffs responded strongly and the US president had to "bow down" and remove tariff, but India did not take any action, Kejriwal claimed.