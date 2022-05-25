Home / India News / Kejriwal: Resolve issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits
india news

Kejriwal: Resolve issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed officers to resolve issues faced by a group of Kashmiri Pandits, including shifting of their shops near INA.
Kejriwal: Resolve issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits. (ANI Photo)
Kejriwal: Resolve issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 03:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed officers to resolve issues faced by a group of Kashmiri Pandits, including shifting of their shops near INA and troubles with regard to getting power connections. The CM issued the directions after a group of displaced Kashmiri Pandits met him on Tuesday.

“We only know how to run the government. We do not do votebank politics. All we need is your love and blessings. I understand your concerns. I will always stand by the community,” the CM said after meeting them.

In a memorandum to the CM, the group stated that the newly allotted Kashmiri Migrant Market has not been able to get electricity connections till now. “We were also promised compensation for shifting of shops. Other markets have received compensation per shop. But we have not been given any relief in kind or in cash. We hope that you will personally look into the matter yourself...,” the memorandum stated.

Topics
arvind kejriwal kashmiri pandits
arvind kejriwal kashmiri pandits
