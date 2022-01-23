Kejriwal says ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain; but he won't whine like Charanjit Channi

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he the party has intelligence information that the Enforcement Directorate is planning to arrest Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. "We got the information from our sources that in the coming few days, before the Punjab election, the ED is coming to arrest Satyendar Jain. Centre had raided Jain twice before and found nothing. Now if they want to come again, they are welcome. Because it is the election season and when the BJP sees it is losing, they deploy all central agencies. So it is evident that there will be raids, arrests will be made," Kejriwal said.

"We are not scared because we are on the path of the truth and these obstacles are bound to come. Please send all other agencies like income tax, CBI, Delhi Police etc. We have all been raided before. 21 MLAs have been arrested in past. In this case too, maximum Satyendar Jain will be arrested and then will get bail in a few days. We are not scared to be arrested," Kejriwal said.

"But we won't whine like Charanjit Singh Channi because we have not done anything wrong. Channiji is distraught because he has something to hide. People now know what he has done in 111 days. We don't have anything like that. All central agencies are welcome to not only Satyendar Jain's place but also at my place, Manish Sisodia's place and you can also raid Bhagwant Mann," Kejriwal said.

In the run up to the Punjab elections, the ED recently raided chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey's house in connection with an old sand mining case. Channi said the Centre is misusing the central agencies only to intimidate him.

Satyendar Jain's past case under ED, CBI

In 2017-18, Jain came on ED radar in connection with a money laundering case. The case was filed by the CBI which claimed that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. These four companies included Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo-Metal Impex Pvt Limited. Jain and his wife were alleged holders of one-third of the shares of these companies