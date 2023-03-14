Kejriwal talks about villain, honest cop from old films to target BJP, Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is threatening opposition leaders to either switch to the BJP or face imprisonment over corruption charges. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is operating like the villains of old Bollywood films where they used to threaten honest police officers to take bribe and ignore the crime or die. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Bhopal.

“In old films a goon used to call an honest Inspector. He used to keep a gun and money on the table and tell him to take the money or else he would shoot and kill him,” Kejriwal said. “BJP is running the same business.”

Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann was addressing a rally of party workers amid AAP’s attempt to expand its base in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due later this year. The party has declared that it would contest in all 230 constituencies in the state.

He also heaped praise on arrested of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who held important portfolios in the Delhi government.

“They arrested my two most illustrious ministers. Satyendar Jain is the person who started giving free electricity in Delhi. He made Mohalla Clinics of Delhi. He made all the medicines free in all the hospitals of Delhi. The Prime Minister put him in jail. There is a Manish Sisodia who gave good education to the children of the poor in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi is afraid of the AAP and that he (Modi) would suffer in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Modiji is afraid of AAP as the way we have performed in Gujarat, like challenging a tiger in its den and the way people supported us..,” Kejriwal told reporters outside the state hangar when asked about ruling BJP targeting opposition leaders in the country.

