Home / India News / Kejriwal talks about villain, honest cop from old films to target BJP, Modi

Kejriwal talks about villain, honest cop from old films to target BJP, Modi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2023 05:43 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the performance of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab and urged people to vote the party to power in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due later this year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is threatening opposition leaders to either switch to the BJP or face imprisonment over corruption charges. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is operating like the villains of old Bollywood films where they used to threaten honest police officers to take bribe and ignore the crime or die.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Bhopal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Bhopal.

“In old films a goon used to call an honest Inspector. He used to keep a gun and money on the table and tell him to take the money or else he would shoot and kill him,” Kejriwal said. “BJP is running the same business.”

Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann was addressing a rally of party workers amid AAP’s attempt to expand its base in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due later this year. The party has declared that it would contest in all 230 constituencies in the state.

He also heaped praise on arrested of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who held important portfolios in the Delhi government.

“They arrested my two most illustrious ministers. Satyendar Jain is the person who started giving free electricity in Delhi. He made Mohalla Clinics of Delhi. He made all the medicines free in all the hospitals of Delhi. The Prime Minister put him in jail. There is a Manish Sisodia who gave good education to the children of the poor in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi is afraid of the AAP and that he (Modi) would suffer in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Modiji is afraid of AAP as the way we have performed in Gujarat, like challenging a tiger in its den and the way people supported us..,” Kejriwal told reporters outside the state hangar when asked about ruling BJP targeting opposition leaders in the country.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
arvind kejriwal narendra modi
arvind kejriwal narendra modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out