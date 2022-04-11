Home / India News / Kejriwal targets BJP, says Gujarat’s education system is now crumbling
india news

Kejriwal targets BJP, says Gujarat’s education system is now crumbling

In the run up to the assembly elections in Gujarat, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of failing to provide good education in the state.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of failing to provide good education in the state. (File)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of failing to provide good education in the state. (File)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 12:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

In the run up to the assembly elections in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of failing to provide good education in the state.

Kejriwal alleged that the people in Gujarat have begun to question the “crumbling education” system in the state being ruled by the saffron party for the last 27 years.

The AAP leader promised that his party will provide just as “good education” to the students there as it is available in Delhi, if voted to power in the upcoming polls.

“People of BJP are also raising questions on the crumbling education system of Gujarat. Rising above the party line, voices for a good education in Gujarat have started to emerge. BJP could not provide good education in 27 years,” the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

“AAP government will provide good education in Gujarat same as it is available in Delhi by taking the people of Gujarat and all the parties along,” he added.

Reacting to the Delhi chief minister’s remarks, BJP Gujarat spokesperson Yamal Vyas said: “We do not want to comment on what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says.”

Gujarat is set to go to the elections at the end of this year along with another BJP-ruled state Himachal Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out