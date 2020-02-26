Kejriwal will visit riot-hit areas to meet victims as per court order

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 19:37 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Secretary will visit the riot-hit areas of Delhi as per the directions of Delhi High Court said news agency ANI.

The court had earlier on Wednesday said that the highest constitutional functionaries in the national capital should reach out to people in riot-torn areas with assurance of security and peace.

“Keep aside your political differences and make your highest functionary visit the victims,” Justice D S Muralidhar said while hearing an urgent petition earlier today.

The court directed setting up of helpline desks for victims and ordered that private ambulances are provided for their safe passage.

A direction to set up shelters for the victims who had fled their homes due to rioting and said it must have basic facilities like blankets, medicines, food and sanitation.

The instructions came during a special hearing held by the court at the residence of Justice Muralidhar to deal with the issue of shifting the victims to GTB hospital for better treatment.

Advocate Suror Mander had asked for an urgent hearing from the court seeking safe passage for the victims. He said all victims couldn’t be shifted to GTB as per the court order since it was full and that some were taken to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and RML Hospital. The court appointed advocate Zubeda Begum as amicus curiae to coordinate between victims and various agencies in the matter related to medical assistance and their safe passage. The bench had also called for compliance report including information about the injured victims and the treatment offered to them.

It also ordered for provision of a sufficient number of qualified professionals to treat riot victims suffering from trauma.