Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
Kenya protests: Indian high commission issues advisory amid violence in Nairobi, other cities

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 26, 2024 12:47 AM IST

On Tuesday, at least five protesters were killed when police opened fire at demonstrators trying to enter the parliament building in Nairobi.

The Indian high commission in Kenya's Nairobi on Tuesday issued an advisory amid violent protests in the African nation's capital and other cities over the passage in Kenyan parliament of a controversial bill that proposes to increase taxes.

An anti-government protester waves a Kenyan flag as police fire tear gas at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, June. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
An anti-government protester waves a Kenyan flag as police fire tear gas at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, June. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

“In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement, and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up,” the high commission said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Please follow local news and the Mission's website and social media handles for updates,” it further stated.

Around 20,000 Indians are currently living in Kenya, as per an official estimate.

The high commission's statement came on a day when police opened fire on demonstrators trying to enter the parliament building in Nairobi, with at least five protesters losing their lives. Sections of the parliament building were set ablaze before police eventually managed to drive the protesters from the building amid clouds of tear gas and the sound of gunfire.

Also Read: Barack Obama's half-sister hit with tear gas in Kenya protests, video shows

Kenyan President vows ‘effective response’

Addressing a press briefing, President William Ruto vowed to provide a 'full, effective, and expeditious response to today’s treacherous events.'

“The demonstrations were hijacked by dangerous people. It is not in order or even conceivable that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters can reign terror against the people, their elected representatives and the institutions established under our constitution and expect to go scot-free,” Ruto told reporters.

"I hereby put on notice the planners, financiers, orchestrators, and abetters of violence and anarchy," he added.

US, UN react

The United States urged the Kenyan government to ‘exercise restraint’ while the United Nations stressed that ‘the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully be upheld.’

(With PTI inputs)

