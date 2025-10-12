Veteran Kerala actor Jayakrishnan and two others have been booked in a case after allegedly insulting a cab driver over religion and making derogatory remarks labeling him a terrorist. The Mangalore Urva Police Station has registered the case, which has drawn significant attention in the city. Kerala actor Jayakrishnan arrested for religious abuse against cab driver

The incident occurred on October 9. The three accused actor Jayakrishnan(52), Santosh Abraham(45), and Vimal (46) reportedly verbally abused cab driver Shafeeq Ahmed while he was on his way from a homestay near Bejai to the railway station. According to the complaint, the accused used abusive language in Hindi and Malayalam, calling the driver a “Muslim extremist” and a “terrorist,” causing severe distress and offending religious sentiments.

‘’ We have registered the case under BNS Sections 352(intentional insult ) and 353(2) ( circulating false statement on basis of religion) against actor Jayakrishnan and Santosh Abraham have been taken into police custody on Saturday ‘’ Urva police sub inspector N Gurappa told HT. ‘’ The third accused, Vimal, is currently absconding, and we are actively searching for him. We will produce the accused before court soon after preliminary investigation is over’’ he added.

Authorities have seized the devices and mobile phones of the accused as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials confirmed that the act caused serious harm to the cab driver’s dignity and public sentiments, prompting strict legal action.

The Mangalore Urva Police are preparing to present the arrested individuals before the court and have also emphasized raising awareness among the public about the legal implications of religious harassment and offensive conduct.

This case has attracted widespread attention due to the involvement of a senior actor in the Malayalam film industry.