Kerala: Advanced e-gate system introduced at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

In order to develop a technologically advanced ecosystem that will offer a seamless, consistent and paperless service experience, the International Airport here has introduced the advanced e-gate system to facilitate the journey of passengers. Trivandrum airport

After checking in, passengers can enter the Security Holding Area (SHA) by scanning their boarding pass at the e-gates, the Airport authority has said.

"Six e-gates with QR code scanners have been installed in the pre-security hold area of the airport's domestic and international terminals. Earlier, the officials used to directly check the boarding pass and admit the passengers," the airport authority said in a release.

With the introduction of e-Gate, passengers will be able to speed up the check-in process and avoid long queues during peak hours, it said.

E-gates will help airlines easily locate passengers within the terminal and improve airport security, it added.

