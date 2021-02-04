Kerala approves scheme to provide pension, other benefits to MGNREGS workers

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to ensure those employed under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the poll-bound state get benefits like pension and medical assistance. It has recommended that governor Arif Mohammad Khan issue an ordinance in this regard.

State finance minister Thomas Isaac said Kerala is the first state to introduce such a welfare scheme. “The state government and local bodies will give an equal contribution and ₹50 will be deducted from a worker’s salary every month for it. Besides retirement benefits, the workers will get the festival allowances and other facilities,” he said.

An estimated 1.2 million people are employed under MGNREGS in the state. Workers aged over 60, who have contributed ₹50 monthly for the scheme for at least five years, will be eligible for the benefits. The families of those who have contributed for over 10 years will get the benefits in case of their death. The scheme seeks to also provide educational assistance to the children of MGNREGS workers and funds for their marriages, said an official.

People aged up to 75 are eligible for employment under MGNREGS.

Isaac said the new scheme will be a boon for workers and help empower them. “Those who are between 18 and 55 can register for membership and they can submit their contribution every month or on yearly basis,” he said. “The local self-government department will issue passbooks to all members and those who avail other pensions can also opt for this.”

MGNREGS seeks to enhance the livelihood security of people in rural areas by guaranteeing at least 100-day employment in a financial year to a rural household.