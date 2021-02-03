IND USA
"Kerala was one of India's three poorest economies when the state was incepted six-and-a-half decades ago," Amartya Sen noted.(Twitter)
Kerala should continue to focus on labour, education, healthcare: Dr Amartya Sen

"I would be personally very optimistic about Kerala looking to the future," Prof Sen noted, citing not just its track record, but unique historical reasons that contributed to the state's success.
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:46 PM IST

Nobel laureate Dr Amartya Sen on Wednesday said Kerala should continue its focus on labour, education and health care sectors and that he was"very optimistic about Kerala looking to the future".

He was speaking at the conclusion of a three-day global virtual conclave organised by the State Planning Board to chart Kerala's future in a post-Covid scenario. Prof Sen said a look at the successes and failures of Kerala would pin the focus on labour. "I would be personally very optimistic about Kerala looking to the future, he noted, citing not just its track record, but unique historical reasons that contributed to the states success."

He recalled that Kerala's first government in 1957 triggered animated discussions when the Communist regime saw movements related to labour, anti-untouchability and education as a major means of progress. "Kerala was one of India's three poorest economies when the state was incepted six-and-a-half decades ago. In a couple of decades, the state not only moved away from that position, but was competing for being one of the top three in terms of per capita expenditure," he said.

The 'Kerala Looks Ahead' conclave gave a call on Wednesday for continued social security and highlighted the need for public discussion that relied heavily on humanity and reasoning,the release said. "The 22 sessions on nine key sectors got an overwhelming response from experts across the world,"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan noted in the valedictory session.

He said KLA stimulated national and international discussion between scholars and experts in areas that were part of the conference and many suggestions had emerged. "There are issues of long-term and strategic interest to the state and also recommendations regarding policies that can be implemented in the short run. The government would study these suggestions, which have from all over the world, to look at ways they can be incorporated into policy," he said.

State Planning Board Vice Chairperson Prof V K Ramachandran said Kerala "is poised for a new leap into its economic future. He said the conference succeeded in its efforts to learn about the best practices and achievements all over the world and their relevance to Kerala in a diversity of fields.

Dr Amit Prakash, Associate Professor, Centre for IT and Public Policy, International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, Prof K J Joseph, Director of Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation were also part of the conclave.

