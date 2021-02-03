Kerala should continue to focus on labour, education, healthcare: Dr Amartya Sen
Nobel laureate Dr Amartya Sen on Wednesday said Kerala should continue its focus on labour, education and health care sectors and that he was"very optimistic about Kerala looking to the future".
He was speaking at the conclusion of a three-day global virtual conclave organised by the State Planning Board to chart Kerala's future in a post-Covid scenario. Prof Sen said a look at the successes and failures of Kerala would pin the focus on labour. "I would be personally very optimistic about Kerala looking to the future, he noted, citing not just its track record, but unique historical reasons that contributed to the states success."
He recalled that Kerala's first government in 1957 triggered animated discussions when the Communist regime saw movements related to labour, anti-untouchability and education as a major means of progress. "Kerala was one of India's three poorest economies when the state was incepted six-and-a-half decades ago. In a couple of decades, the state not only moved away from that position, but was competing for being one of the top three in terms of per capita expenditure," he said.
The 'Kerala Looks Ahead' conclave gave a call on Wednesday for continued social security and highlighted the need for public discussion that relied heavily on humanity and reasoning,the release said. "The 22 sessions on nine key sectors got an overwhelming response from experts across the world,"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan noted in the valedictory session.
He said KLA stimulated national and international discussion between scholars and experts in areas that were part of the conference and many suggestions had emerged. "There are issues of long-term and strategic interest to the state and also recommendations regarding policies that can be implemented in the short run. The government would study these suggestions, which have from all over the world, to look at ways they can be incorporated into policy," he said.
State Planning Board Vice Chairperson Prof V K Ramachandran said Kerala "is poised for a new leap into its economic future. He said the conference succeeded in its efforts to learn about the best practices and achievements all over the world and their relevance to Kerala in a diversity of fields.
Dr Amit Prakash, Associate Professor, Centre for IT and Public Policy, International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore, Prof K J Joseph, Director of Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation were also part of the conclave.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN govt fortifies places with Jaya link ahead of Sasikala’s arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials
- Jayalalithaa’s memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to order probe into violence during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tharoor and Sardesai move SC against FIRs over tweet on farmer’s death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global tweets energise rural, tech-savvy social media team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt notice to Twitter over restored handles, warns firm of action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jind mahapanchayat adopts five resolutions on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government places second PO with SII for 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala should continue to focus on labour, education, healthcare: Dr Amartya Sen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vitriolic slogans, sarcastic songs go viral in poll-bound Bengal
- On Tuesday, former forest minister Rajib Banerjee, who joined the BJP at Amit Shah’s Delhi residence on January 30, raised eyebrows by dishing out his adaptation of the chief minister’s most popular slogan on the eve of the historic 2011 assembly polls that ended the Left’s 34-year-long regime.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC may lay protocol for widening projects which require cutting of trees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may allow private air traffic controllers to manage drones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MEA says India has engaged with Iran on Chabahar-Zahedan railway project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aero India 2021: Indian Ocean Region Defence Ministers' conclave tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox