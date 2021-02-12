Kerala CM announces 5-year economic package worth ₹7,000 crore for Wayanad
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a five-year economic package of ₹7,000 crore for the development of Wayanad district which focused to double the income of coffee farmers.
"Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is putting forward a programme for the comprehensive development of the district, at a time when the country is facing a severe agricultural crisis," the Kerala Chief Minister said in a statement.
Describing the highlights of the package, the statement issued by Kerala Chief Minister's Office stated that the package mainly focused on schemes for the development of crops including pepper, banana, ginger and tea. It also ensured the tourism, education and health facilities development.
"While preserving the ecological balance the living standard of the people will be raised in a planned manner," Vijayan said and also announced various development projects of the state including "Wayanad Coffee" project.
"The government aims to brand "Wayanad coffee" and to sell it which will help coffee farmers to increase their income. The product of Wayanad brand coffee is underway. For this ₹20 crore has been allotted to Kudumbasree which will soon launch 500 office vending machines and 100 kiosks for the marketing of the coffee," he said.
Kudumbashree Mission also know as State Poverty Eradication Mission (SPEM), is the State government's instrument for poverty eradication under the Local Self-Government Department.
According to the Chief Minister, Kinfra mega food park of ₹150 crore with Kifby funding will be set up in Kalpetta which is the most modern plant for coffee powder production will be located here.
A public processing facility for processing other agricultural resources such as jackfruit, workshops and plots for setting up agro-processing industries for private entrepreneurs will be set up here. Construction of the park is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, as per the statement.
