Kerala Cm approaches PM

Kerala Cm approaches PM

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:20 IST
Ramesh Babu
Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday against neighbour Karnataka’s decision to close all border points, causing hardship in the coastal state.

Many areas of north Kerala, which reported its first Covid-19 death on Saturday, experienced a shortage of vegetables and fruit because of the road closure.

A 60-year-old man on his way to a hospital in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city died and a 25-year-old woman gave birth on the road after getting caught in a traffic jam because of the road closure.

“Karnataka’s actions are against the federal structure of the country. How can you block roads with boulders and sand? We sought the help of the Prime Minister. Despite the Centre’s assurance the situation remained same,” said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

