Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan visits VM Sudheeran, ‘seeks blessings’ after Congress nod

Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Thursday said he visited senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran to seek his blessings after the Congress officially announced him as the next Chief Minister following the UDF's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Congress leader VD Satheesan being offered sweets by party workers during a press conference after the announcment of the next Kerala Chief Minister.(PTI)

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Speaking to the reporters, Satheesan said, "I came to seek the blessings of VM Sudheeran. He is like a mentor to me. I was fortunate to serve as Vice President when he was the President. He is someone who has the authority to scold and correct me."

Earlier in the day, the Congress officially announced that VD Satheesean, whose leadership helped the UDF alliance sweep back to power in Keralam, has been appointed as the chief minister.

The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house.

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{{^usCountry}} Satheesan is regarded as one of the senior-most leaders in the Kerala Congress unit and has served as the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satheesan is regarded as one of the senior-most leaders in the Kerala Congress unit and has served as the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Senior Congress leader AK Antony extended his support to Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan after meeting him in Thiruvananthapuram, expressing confidence in his leadership and outlining expectations for the state's development trajectory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Senior Congress leader AK Antony extended his support to Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan after meeting him in Thiruvananthapuram, expressing confidence in his leadership and outlining expectations for the state's development trajectory. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, Antony said he wished Satheesan success and hoped that under his leadership, Keralam would emerge as one of the most developed states in South India in terms of both development and welfare measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to ANI, Antony said he wished Satheesan success and hoped that under his leadership, Keralam would emerge as one of the most developed states in South India in terms of both development and welfare measures. {{/usCountry}}

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"I wish him success. I wish that during his tenure, he must be able to take Kerala as one of the best-developed states in South India in development and welfare measures. And I fully support the decision taken by the Congress high command with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to take this decision. So I fully support this," Antony said.

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