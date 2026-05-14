...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan visits VM Sudheeran, ‘seeks blessings’ after Congress nod

The six-time MLA from Peravoor, VD Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the UDF's landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections.

Published on: May 14, 2026 10:20 pm IST
ANI |
Advertisement

Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Thursday said he visited senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran to seek his blessings after the Congress officially announced him as the next Chief Minister following the UDF's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Congress leader VD Satheesan being offered sweets by party workers during a press conference after the announcment of the next Kerala Chief Minister.(PTI)

Speaking to the reporters, Satheesan said, "I came to seek the blessings of VM Sudheeran. He is like a mentor to me. I was fortunate to serve as Vice President when he was the President. He is someone who has the authority to scold and correct me."

Earlier in the day, the Congress officially announced that VD Satheesean, whose leadership helped the UDF alliance sweep back to power in Keralam, has been appointed as the chief minister.

The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house.

"I wish him success. I wish that during his tenure, he must be able to take Kerala as one of the best-developed states in South India in development and welfare measures. And I fully support the decision taken by the Congress high command with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to take this decision. So I fully support this," Antony said.

 
kerala assembly kerala election 2026 udf
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan visits VM Sudheeran, ‘seeks blessings’ after Congress nod
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.