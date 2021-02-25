Kerala CM to write to Centre requesting more Covid-19 vaccines
- According to a press release by the ministry of health, Kerala has administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 85.09 per cent of the beneficiaries.
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that his government will request the Centre to provide more Covid-19 vaccines to Kerala due to the continuous spike in daily cases there.
“Kerala government will request the Centre to provide more vaccines considering the Covid-19 situation in the state” ANI reported quoting Vijayan.
State health minister K Shailaja had earlier written a letter to Union health and family welfare minister Harsh Vardhan on February 21, according to PTI. Shailaja had asked for more vaccines to be provided before the state starts inoculating the third priority group - those over 50 years of age and above.
She had also asked for another opportunity to register healthcare workers who have missed the registration deadline, so they don’t miss out on their Covid-19 jabs.
According to a press release by the ministry of health, Kerala has administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 85.09 per cent of the beneficiaries. The state has administered a total of 4,89,495 doses of the vaccine till February 24.
Kerala on Thursday registered 3,677 new Covid-19 cases, marking a slight drop from the 4,106 cases registered on Wednesday. The total number of active cases also came down from 52,869 recorded the day before to 51,879 recorded on Thursday.
The Centre had on Wednesday deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and nine other states with high Covid-19 caseloads, hoping to find out what led to the recent spike in the number of cases. An overall laxity in abiding by Covid-19 preventative norms is broadly believed to be the reason behind the sudden increase in daily tally of cases, but the central government team has been dispatched to help zero in on any specific reason, if any, behind the increase.
In his testimony, Katju had said in the court that India was in terrible economic collapse and the (ruling) BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) were trying to solve the problem but they did not know how to, so they found scapegoats and Nirav Modi is a scapegoat for causing financial crisis in India.
"Today, the nation is seeing two distinct styles of politics- the opposition's misgovernance with corruption and NDA's governance with compassion," PM Modi said in the Coimbatore rally.
