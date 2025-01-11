Kerala: Coaches among 15 arrested in minor Dalit athlete's rape case

The Kerala police arrested nine more persons in connection to the alleged rape of a Dalit girl, who is an athlete, at various locations when she was a minor. Kerala police has arrested a total of 15 accussed till now.(Pixabay/Representative)

After Saturday's arrests, the total number of accused in police custody has gone up to 15.

Kerala police had made six arrests on Friday after registering five FIRs in two police stations in the Pathanamthitta district.

The arrests were made based on the statement of an 18-year-old girl, who alleged she had been subjected to rape multiple times since the age of 16, the police said according to a PTI report.

According to the police, they have received evidence indicating that the girl was exploited by individuals including her coaches, fellow athletes, and classmates.

The police will record the statements of those arrested by Sunday evening. More than 60 people are suspected to be involved in the case and FIRs have been filed in various police stations in Pathanamthitta.

The officials have indicated that sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, also would be invoked against the accused. This is so because the incidents occurred when the victim was a minor.

The case came to light during a counseling session

The issue came to light during counselling conducted by the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC), after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour. The committee subsequently notified the police, who initiated an investigation.

A special investigation team headed by Pathanamthitta Deputy SP has been constituted to carry out the inquiry. A detailed investigation is underway, the PTI report said.

The girl said in a statement that she had used her father's mobile phone to communicate with the suspects and 40 persons have been identified by verifying the phone details and the information from the diary in her possession, police sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, the CWC stated that individuals outside the Pathanamthitta district might also be involved in the case.

According to the CWC chairman, the girl had been a victim of sexual exploitation since the age of 13. As it was an unusual case, she was referred to a psychologist for more in-depth counseling, he told a news channel. The CWC also revealed that several phone numbers of potential suspects were found saved on her father's phone.

A total of five FIRs have been registered in connection with the rape incident allegedly involving several people and more FIRs will be filed and more arrests will take place.