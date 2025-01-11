Kanpur: Job offer turns nightmare as woman gangraped by auto-driver, friend

An auto-rickshaw driver, along with his friend, was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman on the pretext of getting her a job in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur; news agency PTI reported citing a police officer. The police said Deepak Kushwaha also called his friend Suraj Kushwaha, and they kept roaming around with the woman in their auto. Later, they took the woman to the forest and allegedly raped her.(Photo for representational purpose only.)

The incident took place in the Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur on Friday.

East Zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manoj Kumar Pandey said the woman from the Unnao district went to Chakeri to meet auto driver, identified as 21-year-old Deepak Kushwaha. “The auto driver had called her a few days ago on the pretext of getting her a job,” the officer said.

Manoj Kumar Pandey said Deepak also called his friend Suraj Kushwaha, and they kept roaming around with the woman in their auto. Later, they took the woman to the forest and allegedly raped her.

The police added that the woman escaped from the clutches of the accused and reached her home, where she narrated her ordeal to her family members.

On Thursday, she complained to the Maharajpur police, which then arrested Deepak and Suraj, who have allegedly confessed to the rape, the DCP told PTI.

Both the arrested persons will be produced before the court on Saturday.

Kerala: 6 arrested in connection with minor's rape case

In an unrelated incident, the Kerala Police has registered at least four FIRs and arrested six persons for allegedly raping a girl at various locations when she was a minor.

The arrests were made based on the statement of an 18-year-old girl, who alleged she has been subjected to rape multiple times since the age of 16, the police said on Friday.

They said five persons were arrested in connection with two FIRs filed by the police, while another person was already in jail in connection with a separate case.

A total of four FIRs have been registered in connection with the rape incident allegedly involving several people, police said.

According to police sources, over 60 people are suspected to be involved.

(With inputs from PTI)