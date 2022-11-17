Kerala Cong denies reports of state party chief’s resignation

Days after the controversial remarks of the Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran on former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the party on Wednesday denied the reports of Sudhakaran quitting the party president’s post calling it “baseless”.

Earlier in the day a section of the media had reported that a beleaguered Sudhakaran had sent a letter to party leader Rahul Gandhi in which he cited the recent controversy and his ill-health and expressed his desire to resign. But soon after the report surfaced, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and opposition leader V D Satheesan rallied behind the leader and termed it “baseless”.

“A section of the media is resorting to unethical practices. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government is steeped in corruption and nepotism charges. To distract attention from them, baseless reports are getting fabricated by a section. If you (media) continue such tricks, credibility of media will be affected,” Satheesan retorted.

“The PCC president has said it was a slip of tongue and expressed regrets over it. But still some people are fanning the issue. Sudhakaran never needs a certificate from the CPI(M) on his secular credentials,” said Chennithala. “Every day Sudhakaran is uttering this. You cannot slip your tongue like this every day,” said CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan.

Later, Sudhakaran also denied the report. “Some people are in a race to spread canards. If it is true, I would have given it to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, not Rahul Gandhi who is busy with his yatra. We will find out forces behind such reports,” he said.

The Muslim League, oldest ally of the Congress in the state, also expressed satisfaction over the way the Congress took up the issue. Earlier the party had expressed serious reservations over repeated statements of the PCC chief that put the party on the defensive. Two days back the party high command had sought an explanation from Sudhakaran.

The PCC president made the controversial speech in Kannur (north Kerala) on Monday at a function to mark Children’s Day also birthday of former PM Nehru. “Nehru is a symbol of highest level of democratic consciousness that made B R Ambedkar law minister. He was magnanimous enough to make RSS leader (Syama Prasad) Mookerjee a minister in his own cabinet. He has large-heartedness to even compromise with communal fascism for democracy,” he had said.

Hours after the speech he expressed regrets and withdrew his words. “It was a slip of tongue while trying to stress Nehru’s politics of tolerance and large-heartedness. I was trying to remind Sangh Parivar and others about democratic values upheld by Nehru,” he said.